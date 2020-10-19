BMO Capital Markets Raises SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $79.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $69.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $155.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.63.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

