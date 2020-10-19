BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market cap of $361,800.22 and $65,495.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.29 or 0.99999510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00126512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,484 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

