Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Shares Gap Down to $315.60

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $315.60, but opened at $280.00. Boohoo Group shares last traded at $264.19, with a volume of 25,891,429 shares changing hands.

BOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 310.22.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.