Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 21.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $52,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

