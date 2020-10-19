Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $234,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

