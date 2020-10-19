BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.10. BOQI International Medical shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3,702,487 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

