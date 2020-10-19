BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

Shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.10. BOQI International Medical shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3,702,487 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.