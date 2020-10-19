Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Bank of America

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

