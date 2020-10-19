BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.