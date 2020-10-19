Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 981,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period.

Shares of BDN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

