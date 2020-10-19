Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

BDN stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

