Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. AppFolio reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $69,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $397,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,761 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,844 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AppFolio by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AppFolio by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

APPF traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $159.59. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.