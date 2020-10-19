Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autoliv by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Autoliv by 601.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 184,656 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

