Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,555 shares of company stock worth $19,163,813 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.28. 26,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,708. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

