Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 942.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 49,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

BIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,603. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

