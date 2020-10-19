Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

EPC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,992. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

