Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

EPC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,992. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.