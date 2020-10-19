Brokerages Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

GT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 21,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

