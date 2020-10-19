Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The Toro also reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

