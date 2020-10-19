Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

