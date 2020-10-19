Brokerages Set Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target at $32.00

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AY. BofA Securities downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.