Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $44.72

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 81.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 67.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 842,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. 86,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,424. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

