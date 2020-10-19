Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $76.67

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,812. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

