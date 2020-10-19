Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) PT at $18.84

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the third quarter worth about $9,621,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 83.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 805,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 366,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 321.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

EQX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

