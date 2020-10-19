Brokerages Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target at $4.25

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 1,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,144. The company has a market cap of $921.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,077 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
