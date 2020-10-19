Brokerages Set GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target at $4.25

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 1,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,144. The company has a market cap of $921.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,077 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

