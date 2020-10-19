Brokerages Set Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT at $63.63

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,400. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.