Brokerages Set SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Price Target at $51.50

Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SINA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SINA in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 135.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SINA in the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SINA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SINA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. SINA has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.