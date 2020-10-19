Brokerages Set Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) PT at $158.33

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,729. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

