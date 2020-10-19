Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) PT at $195.33

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Universal Display stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,890. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $8,653,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

