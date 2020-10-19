Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $90.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Brunswick stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

