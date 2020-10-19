BTIG Research Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $32.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.09 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 140,620 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

