BTIG Research Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $32.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.
Shares of TMHC opened at $27.09 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 140,620 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.