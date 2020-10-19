Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 41.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

