C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

