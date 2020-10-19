CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $30.00. CAI International shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 173 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get CAI International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CAI International Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CAI International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CAI International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.