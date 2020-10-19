CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $30.00. CAI International shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 173 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a P/E ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CAI International by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

