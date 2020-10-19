Calix (CALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Calix has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.21 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Several analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.98.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

