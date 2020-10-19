Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives $68.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

CATC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.