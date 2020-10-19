Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

