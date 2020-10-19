Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (CNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.43 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$147.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$147.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.36.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.35, for a total transaction of C$182,490.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,389 shares in the company, valued at C$1,745,265.52. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,827,661.02. Insiders have sold 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372 over the last quarter.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

