Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted to “Neutral” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.56.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $111.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $112.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.