CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $493.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.04924334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

