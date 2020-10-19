Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

CPLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CPLP opened at $7.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.34. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

