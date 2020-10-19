Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $7.72 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.