Cardinal Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicom by 54.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silicom by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Silicom stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.49. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

