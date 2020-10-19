Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

