Cardinal Capital Management Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other NETGEAR news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $63,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $954,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,440. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NTGR opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $997.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.