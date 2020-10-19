Cardinal Capital Management Has $448,000 Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Monro were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $77,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

MNRO stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

