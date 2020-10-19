Cardinal Capital Management Has $646,000 Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBG stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

