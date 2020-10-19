Cardinal Capital Management Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $61.59 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.