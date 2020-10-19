Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Argan worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Argan by 92.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Argan by 297.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,126 shares of company stock worth $1,789,759. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $42.33 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

