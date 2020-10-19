Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.00. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

